Netflix Party Ideas

Netflix can help you kake this birthday a celebration to remember!

Using popular shows from Netflix like Hot Wheels: Let's Race, Leo, Is It Cake? and Cocomelon Lane, you can get creative and celebrate with a wow factor.

Parties don't have to break the bank either - look for sales at craft stores and supplies that can easily be used for more than one project. Impress with details like personalized crafts, themed foods, and fun favors and enjoy the party!

Learn more and gt a free birthday kit here.