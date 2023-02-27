Near Death Lessons - Chris Jankulovski

Chris Jankulovski, author of “Near Death Lessons” is the Founder and CEO of Remote Staff, a recruiting company specializing in remote working placements. Remarkably, he was able to build and grow this thriving business while battling cancer, failing kidneys and several brain operations.

Throughout these challenges and more, Chris was able to find a way to transform his life from one of fear, struggle and self-doubt, to one of empowerment, success, health and happiness.

Chris believes that to live intentionally each day, you have to face the challenges presented to you.

Learn more and buy the book here.