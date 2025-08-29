As students navigate their options after high school, NCIA's Vocational Training Center (VTC) is offering a powerful alternative for those who want to earn while they learn, and skip the college debt.

The VTC provides free hands-on training and certification in HVAC, automotive repair, and CDL B commercial driving, helping people who have faced barriers to employment gain real skills and access to living-wage careers. VTC welcomes recent high school graduates, veterans, returning citizens, those emerging from recovery or homelessness, unemployed or underemployed, and tradespeople seeking new skills with a path. Programs combine classroom theory with hands on, practical skill building.





Learn valuable hands on skills at VTC

NCIA's VTC offers a powerful alternative for those who want to earn while they learn and skip the college debt

Support doesn't stop when training is complete. VTC has several employment partners within each area of study, and the team can help with resume support and interview prep. VTC also holds resource and hiring events so trainees can meet and speak with potential employers.

Since 2017, VTC has equipped more than 1,000 graduates with in-demand skills, strengthening the local workforce and transforming the city’s economy. Graduates not only improve their own lives but also contribute to long-term community growth and opportunity.

VTC is recruiting new students now. Learn more here.