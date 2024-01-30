National Plan for Vacation Day - Visit Florida

Each year, National Plan for Vacation Day is recognized to encourage people to plan their summer or spring break getaways.

This year, family vacations, multi-generational holidays and family reunion trips are still on the rise, as families are using travel to strengthen bonds, experience new things and create lifelong memories. In fact, one study found that 81% of parents say they are likely to travel with their children this year, so what better time than now to begin planning a family vacation?

Florida has everything for families, multi-generations, or even a romantic getaway. Take a fishing trip and see rescue manatees in the Bradenton area, visit LEGOLAND Florida theme park, explore untouched trails by horseback, or see the beautiful garden landscapes of Bok Tower Gardens in Polk County, or immerse yourself in world-class arts, culture and culinary or walk on the longest naturally-protected seashore at Gulf Islands National Seashore in Pensacola!

You can even enter to win a VRBO vacation stay in Florida!

Plan your trip and enter the giveaway here.