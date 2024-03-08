National Nutrition Month - Cara Harbstreet

This year’s theme for National Nutrition Month is BEYOND THE TABLE. It focuses on the farm-to-fork aspect of nutrition. From food production and distribution to navigating grocery stores, farmers' markets, and even home food safety and Nutritionist Cara Harbstreet sets the table for a conversation about healthy eating. She’s teaming with Sprouts Farmers Market to share some healthy new recipes, tips and advice on creating a daily routine filled with high-quality and nutritionally sound snacks and meals.

