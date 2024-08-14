National MS Society - Taste of Generosity Fundraiser

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society is excited to host its second annual Taste of Generosity on Friday, September 13, 2024, from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Center Club in Baltimore!

The event features the tastes of Maryland with an interactive evening of delicious food and drink, dueling pianos, auctions, and a program sharing our Vision of a World Free of MS.

Tate of Generosity will also honor this year's Community Hero, Aaron Cline, and their Care Hero, the Johns Hopkins Multiple Sclerosis Center, for their tremendous commitment to the MS Community.

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is an often unpredictable disease of the central nervous system where information from the brain to the body is disrupted. This disruption can lead to symptoms like fatigue, numbness, cognitive issues, and physical disability. There are more than one million people affected by MS in the United States, and funds raised go towards research, therapies, and awareness. In the last decade alone, targeted therapies and new medicines have made a huge positive impact.

Learn more and get your tickets here.