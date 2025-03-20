National Math and Science Initiative helps include girls in STEM education

The National Math and Science Initiative (NMSI) is a nonprofit organization with a mission to expand STEM opportunities for students across the nation. By focusing on making STEM accessible, especially for those who are far from resources or opportunities, NMSI is helping to level the playing field.

While today STEM is traditionally looked at as more of a man's world, NMSI helps shift perspectives by teaching kids about pioneers like Ada Lovelace and the female NASA scientists profiled in Hidden Figures. By changing the narrative around what STEM education and careers look like and contextualizing STEM in meaningful ways, NMSI aims to show young girls that these fields are not only accessible, but essential in their lives and futures.

NMSI believes every person is a STEM person, and STEM camps, coding workshops, after-school programs, and free online communities like Scratch all help girls and explore STEM outside of the classroom in fun, relaxed way.

Learn more about NMSI here.