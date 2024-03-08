National Kidney Month/Olympic Medalist Missy Franklin

For National Kidney Month this March, five-time Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin is continuing a collaboration with Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Otsuka) to raise awareness of the importance of having conversations about family health history. Missy is sharing her story of how autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, or ADPKD, has affected her own family. ADPKD is a rare genetic condition that causes cysts to form on the kidneys, eventually leading to a decline in kidney function and requiring a need for dialysis or a transplant. While ADPKD is considered a rare disease, each child of a parent with ADPKD has a 50% chance of inheriting the condition.

