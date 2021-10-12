Watch
National Indoor Air Quality Month

Posted at 2:53 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 14:53:59-04

A new survey shows that people spend almost 90% of their time indoors, and the pandemic has put a focus on indoor air quality.

October is National Indoor Air Quality Month, and it's an important conversation to have. Allergens, viruses, bacteria, and gasses can all travel through the air and make us sick.

The new Ambius Viruskiller is a clean air technology that provides real-time protection against airborne pathogens. Their triple-layer filter works to trap and clear contaminated air.

