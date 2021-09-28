September is National Family Meals Month. Research shows that there are both nutritional and emotional benefits to a family sitting down together for a meal. With fall activities in full swing and the kids back in school, we all want meals that are fast, easy, and good.

Canned beans are an inexpensive and easy way to build a meal. Beans can help lower cholesterol, prevent heart disease, and aid in or help maintain weight loss. While rinsing your beans is not necessary, it can help lower sodium content for your dish.

Slow cookers make dinner a breeze. Try combining a can of garbanzo beans, canned tomatoes, lemon juice, frozen peppers and onions, and chicken for a Citrus Chicken Chili. Just shred the chicken, top with feta, and serve!

