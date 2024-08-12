National Family Fun Month - Visit Myrtle Beach

August is National Family Fun Month – the perfect reminder that it’s not too late to take a break and enjoy some carefree playtime with the kids before they return to school. This is a great time to engage in activities as a family in ways that are fun and memorable for children of every age.

Myrtle Beach is the perfect place to make lasting memories without breaking the bank. Visitors can enjoy everything from dedicated family time, activities that inspire imagination, outdoor adventures, including world-class golf, shopping, or just splashing around in the surf or pool together.

It's a great time to visit Myrtle Beach! The offer a wide selection of family hotel packages, including suites with shared spaces and kitchens - perfect for a multi generational trip!

