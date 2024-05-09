Naptown Music Feast - STEM and Robotics

Naptown Music Feast is happening Saturday, May 11, and in addition to the music and the food, robotics are also on the menu.

For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) is the largest nonprofit for K-12 STEM education in the world. The Power Hawks (South River High School) and TigerBots

(Chesapeake Science Point High School) were on the winning alliance at the FIRST Chesapeake District qualifier at Severn, with the TigerBots going on to qualify for World Championships.

Both teams will be present at Naptown Music Feast, running robot demonstrations, kid craft tables, and providing community opportunities for STEM outreach and education!

