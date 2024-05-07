Naptown Music Feast - Petty Coat Junction

Food and music come together for an amazing festival! On Saturday, May 11, join a lineup of amazing bands and more than 20 food trucks for a day of food, music, and fun at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds!

The music lineup includes Jah Works, The Regal Beagles, and headliner Petty Coat Junction. Formed after Tom Petty's death by local radio personality and musician Kirk McEwen, Petty Coat Junction has quickly become a Maryland favorite on the local music scene.

The band aims to have people dancing while bringing Tom Petty's storytelling to new generations. Petty's music is both accessible and timeless, making the work perfect for a tribute band.

Kids under 12 are free, and there are plenty of kid and family friendly events all day long!

Get tickets and learn more about Annapolis Music Feast here.

Learn more about Petty Coat Junction here.