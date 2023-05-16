The Naptown Music Feast is almost here! On Saturday, May 20, join a lineup of amazing bands and more than 30 food trucks for a day of food, music, and fun at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds!

Brought to you by 24-7 Entertainment, the Naptown Music Feast will feature Almost Queen, Jimmie's Chicken Shack, the Kelly Bell Band, and other local acts. Kids under 12 are free, and can enjoy a climbing wall, face painting, hula hoops station, and more!

With more than 30 food trucks to choose from plus a variety of beer, wine, and cocktails, there is truly something for everyone to enjoy.

Get your tickets here.