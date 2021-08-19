Myopia, or nearsightedness, means that a person has trouble seeing at a distance but can see well up close.

Myopia in children is rapidly increasing, with 1 in 3 kids being diagnosed this year. Experts say lifestyle changes, especially the big uptick in screen time, have led to the increase.

Myopia is irreversible and progressive, so it's important to have your child seen regularly to pick up any issues and begin treatment. The Global Myopia Awareness Coalition offers the "Little Kids License" video program to help prepare youngsters for their exams.

