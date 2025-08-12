National Breastfeeding Awareness Month is observed each August to raise awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding for mothers and infants. It was started to promote, protect and support breastfeeding through education and advocacy. The month also highlights the importance of community support and resources for breastfeeding families.





Munchkin celebrates National Breastfeeding Awareness Month

Munchkin is helping support moms during National Breastfeeding Awareness Month

Low milk supply and baby not receiving enough milk are two reasons moms often give for weaning. The Munchkin Flow Nipple Shield + has a patented design with a built in channel to let moms see their milk flowing during feeding. It helps shield and protect sore nipples and is made from food grade silicon.

Munchkin is committed to improving equity and access for everyone who wants to breastfeed. In honor of National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, Munchkin is donating $100,000 worth of Flow Nipple Shield + to WIC chapters throughout to help families.

Learn more here.