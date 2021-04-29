Multiple Myeloma Treatments

Multiple Myeloma is the second most common blood cancer behind non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. Myeloma attacks the healthy plasma cells in bone marrow and spread, causing issues in the bones and other organs.

There's new hope for myeloma patients. The FDA recently approved the drug Xpovio for treatment, and while there is no cure for myeloma, Xpovio helps to kill of the cancer cells and assist in remission.

Myeloma patients are also finding information through myelomacrowd.com. The site provides research, education, and community to patients who want to empower themselves to make informed decisions.

