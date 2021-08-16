MSC Cruise Vacation

Everyone is ready to get away, and cruises are setting sail now! After a tough year, demand is building, travelers are readt, and the cruise industry is coming back strong!

MSC is launching 3-4 night cruises now, with new itineraries and longer sail times set for fall. Health and safety are top-of-mind, and passengers must be have a negative covid test to sail. Ships are also implementing plenty of health and safey measures while onboard.

Wonderful destinations in the Bahamas, Jamaica, Central America, and the Southern Caribbean are waiting for you!

Learn more here.