MS in Harmony - Music Therapy for MS

Courtney Platt was just 23 and on tour with So You Think You Can Dance when she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. MS can trigger a wide range of physical challenges that can change over time and be hard to predict.

As a lifelong dancer and athlete, Courtney was afraid it was the end of the road for her career, but MS can be effectively managed through a combination of medication, rehabilitation, and therapy, including music therapy.

MS in Harmony is a digital resource with fun videos, workshops, and other resources for MS patients to use dance and music as therapy. You do not need any previous dance or vocal training, it's all about having fun, moving your body, and improving your body and mind connection.

Learn more here.