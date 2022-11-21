Watch Now
Mozilla's Firefox - Keeping kids safe online

Posted at 6:01 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 18:01:15-05

Today’s children are growing up in an era of groundbreaking technology. And, let’s face it. It can be hard for parents, even privacy-aware and tech savvy moms and dads, to stay ahead of the game and keep their children safe online.

Cathy Pedrayes, known as TikTok’s Mom Friend – is offering some peace of mind including what parents should look out for, how parents can keep their children’s information more secure, and how parents can guide their children to having a healthy relationship with their kids.

