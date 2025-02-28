Morgan State University veterans hiring fair connects service members with employment opportunities

Morgan State University Veterans Engagement Services (VES) helps assist service members transition from service to higher learning.

In addition to services like a claims clinic, job preparedness, resume writing, skill building, and educational opportunities for active or retired service members and their families, the VES team holds an annual hiring fair.

The 6th annual Community & Veterans Hiring Fair is free and open to the public. The fair aims to connect qualified veterans and community applicants with employers who have open viable positions. On the spot interviews are offered by more than 65 local, city, and state agencies.

Join the Morgan State VES Team at the Community & Veterans Hiring Fair on March 4 from 10am-2pm in the University Student Center.

Learn more and register for the hiring fair here.