Mogul Capital Partners empowers people to become business owners

Mogul Capital Partners is a private equity and business acquisition company focused on acquiring established, profitable businesses while expanding access and exposure to business ownership and investing. The company’s mission is to help more everyday professionals, entrepreneurs, and families understand the power of ownership and how acquiring existing businesses can be used as a pathway toward building long-term and generational wealth.

What makes Mogul Capital Partners unique is its combination of private equity, education, community impact, and philanthropy. In addition to acquiring businesses, the company supports Main Street entrepreneurs and small businesses through community initiatives, financial education, events, and direct economic support.

Mogul Capital Partners wants people to think differently about entrepreneurship, specifically why buying an existing profitable business can be an alternative to starting a company from scratch. Clients can learn what makes a business worth buying and the critical questions prospective buyers should ask before making an acquisition.



Mogul Capital Partners empowers people become business owners

Much of this information is highlighted in Ramel Newerls’ new Amazon bestselling book, “The Boring Business Revolution”, which introduces readers to the concept of acquiring established, cash-flowing businesses and thinking differently about business ownership. The book supports the larger mission of expanding access and exposure to business ownership and private-market opportunities while encouraging more people to consider investing in and supporting Main Street small businesses.

Through the book and tour, Mogul Capital Partners is encouraging more people to learn about acquiring businesses, supporting local entrepreneurs, and participating in the economic growth of Main Street communities. The larger mission is simple: expand access to ownership, bring more people along, support local businesses, and use business and investing as tools to strengthen communities.

