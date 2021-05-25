Modern States - Free College Courses

College affordability continues to be a major barrier for students who want a degree. Currently, Americans owe more than 1.3 trillion dollars in student loan debt, and as tuition fees continue to grow, so too does student loan debt.

Modern States is a non-profit dedicated to making college more accessible and affordable to everyone. Their courses and materials are free and available to anyone. Courses help prepare students to pass the corresponding CLEP exam, which enables learners to earn credit at almost 3,000 colleges and universities nationwide.

Learn more here.