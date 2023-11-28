Mitch Albom - The Little Liar

Beloved bestselling author Mitch Albom returns with a powerful novel that moves across decades and countries, where the intertwined lives of three survivors are forever changed by the perils of deception and the grace of redemption.

“The Little Liar” is a moving parable (and Albom’s first novel set during the Holocaust) that explores honesty, survival, revenge and devotion. Narrated by the voice of Truth itself, it is a timeless story about the harm we inflict with our deceits, and the power of love to ultimately redeem us.

Albom learned many lessons from his talks with Morrie Schwartz, the inspiration behind his best selling book Tuesdays with Morrie, and adeptly intertwines these lessons into his own narratives. The Little Liar explores themes of hope and forgiveness, especially of forgiveness of self.

The Little Liar is available now wherever books are sold.

