Miss Shirley's Cafe Spring Preview

Miss Shirley's Cafe offers guests an upscale-casual and exceptional award-winning culinary experience for all-day breakfast, brunch, and lunch. With specialties rooted in Southern fundamentals and the abundance of fresh ingredients from Maryland and a commitment to exceptional customer service, Miss Shirley's is a true Maryland gem.

The community loves Miss Shirley's for their extensive allergy friendly policy, kid friendly activities & bento-style kids’ meal, seasonal pet friendly patio accommodations, as well as the availability of braille, nut free, vegan & gluten-free menus.

Come see what Miss Shirley's is cooking up from Spring! The menu includes perennial favorites like Coconut Cream Stuffed French Toast, Fried Green Tomatoes, Chicken ‘N Cheddar Green Onion WafflesChicken ‘N Cheddar Green Onion Waffles, the Poppy’s Fried Chicken Classic, and more!

Miss Shirley's has locations in Roland Park, the Inner Harbor, Annapolis, and a limited menu at the BWI airport.

