Miss Shirley's Café - Lighter Side Menu

At Miss Shirley's Cafe, eating healthier doesn't mean sacrificing. Their Lighter Side menu options are delicious and help you stick to your resolutions!

Lighter Side breakfast and brunch options include: Avocado & Hummus Toast; Charm City Chia Pudding; BWI Breakfast Banana Split Parfait with Fresh Fruit; Ansela's Oatmeal topped with House-Made Apple Compote; the filling B'more Breakfast Bowl packed with a Scrambled Egg & Veggies, and more!

Be sure to try other January specials like Blueberry Buckwheat Parfait Pancakes and Hot Brown sandwich, plus amazing cocktail options.

Miss Shirley's Roland Park and Inner Harbor are also participating in Baltimore City and County Restaurant Weeks! From January 12- 21 (Roland Park) and January 26- February 4 (Roland Park and Inner Harbor), guests can enjoy two courses for just $25!

Learn more here.