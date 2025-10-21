Miss Shirley's Cafe celebrates two decades of delicious daytime dining

Miss Shirley’s Cafe is thrilled to be celebrating two decades of delicious daytime dining and the inception of their award winning breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurants! As a fun throwback, Miss Shirley's brought back select signature items from the cafe’s original menu. Returning favorites include Chesapeake Deviled Eggs, Shirley’s Affair with Oscar, and Crab Cake Po ‘Boy - marked by a "20th" symbol on the menu!

In addition to the anniversary celebration, Miss Shirley's is updating the menu to satisfy all of your fall foodie cravings, with classic comfort food, seasonal spices & hearty produce! The NEW Fall Menu is available at Miss Shirley's Cafe Roland Park, Inner Harbor & Annapolis. Enjoy all-new mouthwatering selections, including Cranberry White Chocolate Chip Biscuits, Cinnamon Apple Bread French Toast, a revamped Blackened Salmon Benedict, hearty Smalltimore Cobb Salad & Smokehouse Club!





Try Miss Shirley's new Fall menu!

Miss Shirley's is celebrating two decades of delicious daytime dining

You can also find October-only specials, including Pink Berry Crunch Cakes (a portion of sales donated to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer), Pumpkin Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast, a Gumbo Omelet, Ham & Three Cheese Melt, and Monster Dirt Pudding!

Miss Shirley's also supports FARE's Teal Pumpkin Project, designed to make trick-or-treating safe and fun for kids with food allergies. They will have non-food goodies, such as Shirley's Orange Pencils & Halloween-themed toys, to children who dine at our Roland Park, Inner Harbor & Annapolis restaurants between Thursday, October 30th - Sunday, November 2nd.

Learn more and find a full menu here.