Miss Shirley's Cafe celebrates twenty years of delicious daytime dining

Miss Shirley’s Cafe is thrilled to be celebrating Two Decades of Delicious Daytime Dining! As a fun throwback the restaurant is bringing back select signature items from the cafe’s original menu, including fan favorites like Chesapeake Deviled Eggs, Shirley’s Affair with Oscar, Veggie Egg Tower, Bistro Beef, Crab Cake Po ‘Boy & more - marked by a "20th" symbol on the menu!

To show their heartfelt appreciation to loyal guests who have supported the restaurant throughout the last two decades, Miss Shirley’s Cafe also intends to offer special 20th Anniversary Giveaways & Rewards to their Brunch Club Loyalty Members throughout the year.

Have a large group to feed? Miss Shirley’s offers a Large Orders To Go Menu, featuring a variety of signature & seasonal dishes with serving sizes for 10+ guests. They can also provide individual breakfasts and boxed lunches!

Stop by Miss Shirley's in Roland Park, the Inner Harbor, or Annapolis this month to celebrate with them and check out their new June specials!



Rainbow Pride Pancakes - Buttermilk Pancakes with Rainbow Rice Cereal Crispies, topped with House-Made Whipped Cream, garnished with Raspberry Purée Plate Glaze, dusted with Powdered Sugar

Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast - Cheesecake Filling with Fresh Blueberries & Lemon Zest, drizzled with Lemon Glaze, garnished with Raspberry Purée Plate Glaze & Fresh Blueberries, dusted with Cinnamon & Powdered Sugar

Buffalo Chicken Omelet - Grilled Diced Buffalo Chicken, Diced Celery & Bleu Cheese Crumbles, drizzled with Buttermilk Ranch & Buffalo Sauce

Roast Beef Sandwich - Sliced Roast Beef, White Cheddar, Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Sliced Tomato & Horseradish Mustard Aioli on a Toasted Pretzel Bun

