Miss Shirley's Cafe - Baltimore City Restaurant Week

Miss Shirley's Cafe a local, family-owned restaurant that offers guests an upscale-casual and award-winning culinary experience for all-day breakfast, brunch, and lunch, is participating in Baltimore City Restaurant Week starting Friday, January 27th – Sunday, February 5th.

Baltimore City Restaurant Week gives guests the chance to enjoy a delicious prix fixe meal at Miss Shirley's Cafe Roland Park & Inner Harbor locations! Miss Shirley's will feature a $25 Two-Course Breakfast, Brunch & Lunch Menu, including satisfying starters like Coffee-Infused Donuts, House-Made Biscuits & Soup, plus sweet & savory entrées like the Gravy Train Southern Skillet, Pratt Street Pulled Pork BBQ Grilled Cheese, Smalltimore Skinny Shirley, Harvest Spinach & Kale Salad, and Specialty Pancakes - named Best Pancakes in the Country by Food Network!

Miss Shirley's also offers delicious healthy options on their "Lighter Side" menu!

Learn more and more your reservation here.