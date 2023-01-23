Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Miss Shirley's Cafe - Baltimore City Restaurant Week

Posted at 1:31 PM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 13:31:43-05

Miss Shirley's Cafe a local, family-owned restaurant that offers guests an upscale-casual and award-winning culinary experience for all-day breakfast, brunch, and lunch, is participating in Baltimore City Restaurant Week starting Friday, January 27th – Sunday, February 5th.

Baltimore City Restaurant Week gives guests the chance to enjoy a delicious prix fixe meal at Miss Shirley's Cafe Roland Park & Inner Harbor locations! Miss Shirley's will feature a $25 Two-Course Breakfast, Brunch & Lunch Menu, including satisfying starters like Coffee-Infused Donuts, House-Made Biscuits & Soup, plus sweet & savory entrées like the Gravy Train Southern Skillet, Pratt Street Pulled Pork BBQ Grilled Cheese, Smalltimore Skinny Shirley, Harvest Spinach & Kale Salad, and Specialty Pancakes - named Best Pancakes in the Country by Food Network!

Miss Shirley's also offers delicious healthy options on their "Lighter Side" menu!

Learn more and more your reservation here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices