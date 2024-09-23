Minimize your fall risk with these tips from Maryland Traumanet

With the start of the fall season, it’s important to remind ourselves how we can prevent falls and keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.

Falls can happen to anyone, regardless of age. Strength and balance exercises for seniors and baby or toddler proofing your home for new walkers are good tips to keep in mind. Additionally, make sure the home has adequate lighting so everyone can see where they're going, and keep stairs free of items and other clutter that could post a risk.

Maryland TraumaNet is a multidisciplinary organizational advocacy group, consisting of representatives from each Maryland Trauma Center. The group works together throughout the state to advocate for better trauma care outcomes and injury prevention.

