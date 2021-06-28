Minimally Invasive Vascular Center - June 2021

The Minimally Invasive Vascular Center has saved over 30-thousand lives and limbs during the past decade they have been in business.

During Men’s Health Awareness Month, they want to be sure that men take their vascular health seriously. They want men to understand that issues like Erectile Dysfunctions can be treated, sometimes without surgery.

Their state-of-the-art vascular center operates under the leadership of the CEO, Founder and Double Board Certified Chief Vascular Surgeon, Dr. Jeffrey Dormu and President and Director of Business Affairs, Wendy Muhammad.

