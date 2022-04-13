Millennial Mama - Chicken N' Biscuits

Now that Spring has sprung, families are busier than ever. Veena Crownholm, the queen of super mom hacks and co-founder of The Millennial Mamas is here to share some time and money saving tips!

After a long day of work and family activities, sometimes cooking it the furthest thing from your mind. Unplugging and connecting over dinner is a great way to unwind from the day.

Chicken N Biscuits by Cracker Barrel is making it so easy to get a delicious meal straight to your door. Just use a delivery app like Uber Eats or Grubhub and search for chicken or Chicken N' Biscuits. There's even free delivery on qualifying orders!

Learn more here.