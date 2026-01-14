MileOne is strengthening local communities through outreach

MileOneCares helps improve lives by providing access to safe, reliable transportation through their own initiatives as well as partnerships with local organizations to address essential transportation needs. As the philanthropic arm of the MileOne Autogroup, MileOneCares donated more than $2.3 million back to the community in 2025.





MileOne is strengthening local communities

Local initiatives include monthly car seat giveaways and safety sessions at the Heritage Toyota Owings Mills location as well as the DriveSmart program to teach high school students about the dangers or impaired or distracted driving.

MileOneCares also offers an opportunity for their employees to give back through an employee-nominated contribution program where employees can nominate the non-profit of their choice and $500 is donated in their name.

