MileOne helps keep kids safe on the road with car seat giveaways, installation help, and more

MileOne Autogroup’s philanthropic program is committed to strengthening their communities through outreach. MileOneCares helps improve lives by providing access to safe, reliable transportation through their own initiatives as well as partnerships with organizations like Maryland Kids in Safety Seats to address essential transportation needs.





MileOneCares is holding special events to make sure every kid is safe on the road

MileOne helps keep kids safe on the road

Each month, MileOne donates free car seats to over 250 families. In September, in honor of National Child Passenger Safety month and Child Passenger Safety Week from September 21-27, there are numerous car seat events in all dealership locations to emphasize the commitment to keeping babies safe on the road.

All seats pass safety testing before coming to market, so chose your seat based on what works for your vehicle and situation. Proper installation and usage are important for your car seat, and many events have child passenger safety techs on hand to help and double check that your seat is being used properly.

Learn more about MileOneCares and find an event here.

Learn more about Maryland Kids in Safety Seats here.