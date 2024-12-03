Mike Slocumb Law Firm gives back this season through WMAR Toy Drive

At Mike Slocumb Law Firm, helping those in need is more than just a business—it’s part of their DNA. The firm is making a difference this holiday season by sponsoring the WMAR Toy Drive benefiting Snowflake Station at Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

The law firm, known for its work in personal injury law, has an ongoing commitment to community outreach and charitable efforts, especially to children who are sick and hospitalized during the holidays.

You can help by donating new, unwrapped toys to WMAR studios at 6400 York Road through December 17. You can drop your donation in the marked boxes in front of the station or mail directly.

After the collection, Johns Hopkins Children's Center will transform their Snowflake Station, a special initiative designed to bring joy and comfort to families in need. Parents with a child in the hospital can "shop" for their children and their siblings at Snowflake Station free of charge.

Learn more about Slocumb Law Firm here.

Learn more about the toy drive here.