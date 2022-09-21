Watch Now
Migraine Awareness

Posted at 2:16 PM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 14:16:00-04

Migraine is the second leading cause of disability in the world. Migraine is a severe throbbing pain, sometimes associated with light or noise sensitivity. It’s a disease that affects about 40 million Americans.

Qulipta is an approved prescription pill that is providing some preventative measure for migraine attacks in adults.

A recent Harris Poll survey, Working Through Migraine, found that 1 in 3 people say their performance at work is impacted by migraine more frequently than in pre-pandemic years.

Many survey respondents would like migraine friendly work accommodations like:

-Soft lighting

-Designated quiet areas

-Time off for migraine attacks

 For more information, visit qulipta.com.

