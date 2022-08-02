Michele Chynoweth - The Wise Man

Award-winning author, Michele Chynoweth is a Baltimore native, former TV journalist and news reporter with The Sun.

Her latest book, The Wise Man, could be ripped from the headlines. Michele is known for her edgy contemporary novels based on Old Testament Bible stories and her latest book, The Wise Man takes us behind the scenes of the Supreme Court as members are poised to make a major decision on a landmark abortion issue that involves the historic Roe v. Wade case.

Michelle recently celebrated the release of her latest book with an event at the Baltimore County Library (Perry Hall Branch) where a portion of the proceeds benefited Friends of the Baltimore County Public Library Perry Hall.

