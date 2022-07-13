Micaela Erlanger - Forevermark Diamonds

Micaela Erlanger is responsible for creating iconic moments on the red carpet for many of the world’s most recognizable stars.

Micaela recently celebrated her own wedding, and now she's bringing her eye and expertise to her own line of wedding jewelry. The De Beers Forevermark x Micaela line includes options in platinum, yellow gold, and rose gold as well as designs spanning from classic and timeless to modern and unique. There's truly something for everyone!

Bridal trends to watch for include an interest in different metals as well a ethically sourced diamonds.

Shop the collection here.