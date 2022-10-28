Metamorphosis - VIP PLUS

Watch Now
Posted at 1:16 PM, Oct 28, 2022
Change can be hard. Life events like divorce, marriage, or new babies can shake up everything. Metamorphosis Plastic Surgery is offering a new program aimed at helping women navigate these transitions.

The VIP Plus program incorporates a network of professionals - plastic surgeons, therapists, nutritionist, life coaches, personal trainers and more - to let clients have the life they've always dreamed about.

Metamorphosis has more than 25 years of experience, and offers a full range of services.

Learn more here, or go behind the scenes with Metamorphosis on Sunday, October 30 at 11:30am right here on WMAR.

