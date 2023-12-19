Meta - Must Have Tech Gifts

If you have a tech enthusiast on your holiday shopping list, these picks from Meta feature next-level technology and also offer unique ways to spend quality time with family and friends through the holiday season and beyond.

Quest 3 is Meta’s next generation headset that is bringing mixed reality into the mainstream. Enhanced technology and full-color resolution allow virtual elements to blend with your physical surroundings, creating limitless possibilities to explore: play a virtual piano on your coffee table or work out with a virtual personal trainer from the comfort of home!

The thinner profile and streamlined controllers also offer a more comfortable user experience, so the headset feels balanced on your head and you can reach out and interact with virtual worlds naturally. With more than 500 experiences including games, virtual hangouts, fitness training and a home theatre in your headset, Quest 3 offers endless possibilities.

And new this year – Meta has introduced parent-managed accounts for preteens (age 10-12) with age-appropriate protections made specifically for them.

The next-generation Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are lightweight, with a slimmer design, upgraded camera and speaker specs – plus they allow you to livestream directly onto Facebook and Instagram!

The smart glasses also come with AI features, allowing wearers to use hands-free voice commands to ask questions and receive responses in real-time. They were also built with privacy in mind- Capture LED lets you know if someone is taking a photo, video or livestream around you.