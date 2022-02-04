Watch
Small businesses continue to face an uncertain road to recovery. Black, LatinX, and Hispanic-owned business have been some of the hardest hit and new programs are looking to make a positive change.

Meta Elevate supports Black, LatinX and Hispanic businesses, creators, leaders, students, job seekers and non-profits on their path to success. The program provides free marketing education, mentorship, and support to help these businesses increase their economic impact, grow revenue, improve online presence, and build their brand online.

Meta Elevate also supports jobseekers with certifications, coaching, support groups, and more.

Learn more by joining the Meta Elevate Facebook page, or click here.

