Meritage isn’t exactly a word that you hear everyday, and it might make you wonder about its origin.

Meritage represents a fine wine blend from specific “noble” Bordeaux grapes, and Meritage Jewelers represents dedication and nobility as well. What brings their team together is passion for their products, the jewelry industry, and most importantly, their customers. Just like the fine winemakers around the world who work tirelessly to perfect their varieties, Meritage Jewelers will do everything they can to ensure their customers experience the best that the jewelry industry has to offer.

You’ll see the care and passion in carefully selected jewelry collections. You’ll feel it when you walk into the calming, fun atmosphere of the store, greeted by smiling faces. And you’ll know it years down the road when you count on Meritage to celebrate all of life’s finest moments.

