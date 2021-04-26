Mental Health Tips with Dr. Gail Saltz

Almost half of all American adults will struggle with a mental health issue in their lifetime. Just as you would see a doctor for a sickness or injury, you should seek out help from a qualified therapist, psychologist, or psychiatrist without judgment or stigma.

If your anxiety, stress, or depression is interfering with your day-to-day functioning, making it hard to sleep, concentrate, or you notice behavioral changes like increased irritability, it may be time to seek help.

At your first visit, your therapist will ask what brought you in as well as ask some questions about your past and family medical history. You can expect total confidentiality, so you can be completely honest, which is important.

Learn more here.