Men's Holiday Gift Guide

Posted at 1:43 PM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 13:43:01-05

Are you stumped on gift ideas for the man in your life? Pop culture expert Mike Avila joins us with his top picks!

Kohl's is a great one stop shop for all the men on your list. Get great discounts on high quality clothing, tech ,accessories, and more! Use the new Build-A-List tool for your chance to win a gift card!

The right luggage makes such a difference when traveling. Get on the good list with gifts from Victorinox.

Know a man who loves coffee? The Fresh Market has a selection of holiday blends and flavors like snowflake sugar cookie, plus gift sets and accessories!

Give the gift of good whiskey. See why Michter's is one of America's favorite brands.

