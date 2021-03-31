Menu

MedStar Health - Colorectal Cancer Screenings

Posted at 1:59 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 13:59:48-04

It turns out that ‘age matters’ when it comes to screening for Colorectal Cancer. Gastroenterologist Dr. Jose Parungao from MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, explains why the recommended colonoscopy age has dropped.

More than 18,000 people younger than 50 are currently diagnosed with colorectal cancer each year. There are 45 new cases each day and 3,600 -- 10 per day -- die from the disease. That’s why the MedStar Health Cancer Network is working hard to make sure young people take note.

Please call 443-777-2475 or click here to learn more.

