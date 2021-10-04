Watch
MedStar Health Cancer Network - Women's Cancers House Calls

Posted at 1:40 PM, Oct 04, 2021
Experts from MedStar Health Cancer Network will be available to answer your questions live tonight, October 4, 2021, on WMAR-2 News between 5:00 -7:30 pm!

An estimated 1.7 million Americans will be diagnosed with cancer this year. Regular screenings and health check-ups can help prevent cancer and improve outcomes.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Women should begin breast cancer screenings between ages 40-45, or earlier depending on your family history and other risk factors.

Colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed among American women, and researchers are seeing a trend of younger people being diagnosed. Recently, screening age dropped from 45 to 40. speak with your doctor about your risk factors and whether an in-home screening is right for you.

Screenings are key for detection, but there are steps you can take to prevent your risk.

  • Don't use tobacco
  • Eat a healthy diet
  • Exercise regularly
  • Use sunscreen
  • Get regular check-ups and recommended screenings

Learn more here.

