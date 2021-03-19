MedStar Health Cancer Network - Colorectal Cancer

March is colorectal cancer awareness month, and colonoscopies are the best screening tool to catching and treating it early.

The experts at the MedStar Health Cancer Network at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center have streamlined the process to make it easy for patients. The patient is greeted in a pre-op room to meet the medical staff and be prepped for the procedure. The colonoscopy is done under twilight anesthesia with the patient calm and comfortable the entire time. During the procedure, doctors can remove snares and polyps as well as take samples for biopsy if needed. The patient then moves to a recovery room, where they will eat a snack and speak with the doctor.

The patient should arrange for a friend or family member to drive them home, as some grogginess is expected. There may also be some abdominal pain or cramping, but the patient can resume work and all normal activities within 24 hours.

