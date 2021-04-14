Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament is open for guests!

Medieval Times has made extensive operational adjustments and health and safety enhancements that have enabled them to provide a fun and safe night out. The restaurant requires all guests to wear masks while in the castle unless they are in their seats for dinner and drinks.

Reservations are required to limit capacity and spread out seating, and markers are placed throughout Her Majesty's halls to remind guests about distancing while they explore the Castle. Although it might feel a bit different, the food, show, and entertainment are all as wonderful as ever!

Use code SPRING21 to purchase adult tickets at $46.46 and kids tickets at $27.71. Offer is good through 12/31/21. Learn more and buy tickets here.