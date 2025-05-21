Medicus Pharma discusses new advancements in skin cancer treatments

With summer just around the corner, sun and skin protection should be top of mind. Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States. Each year, more than 6 million people are treated for basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas, and early detection and treatment are key.

Traditionally, treatments involve painful surgeries to remove potentially deadly skin cells, but new advancements may change that. The novel device comes in the form of a tiny, transdermal patch that’s small enough to fit on the tip of your finger. Instead of painful and invasive surgeries, the patch delivers a cost effective, efficacious, easy-to-administer treatment.

The patch is currently in Phase 2 trials in nine sites across the US and Medicus Pharma hopes to make it commercially available by 2027.

