Medicare- Last Call for Open Enrollment

It's last call for Medicare Open Enrollment!

People with Medicare have until Wednesday, December 7th to compare coverage, shop for Medicare health and prescription drug plans for 2023, and make changes to their coverage. After December 7th, people with Medicare will have to wait until next year’s Open Enrollment period to review and make changes to their coverage options.

Medicare plans can change every year – even your current plan may be changing. Your health needs can change, too. By comparing all your options, you could save money, find better coverage, or both. There have been changes made this year, including the Inflation Reduction Act to improve access to affordable treatments. Under the new law, plans can’t charge more than $35 for a one-month supply of each Medicare Part D-covered insulin, and plans can’t charge a deductible for insulin.

Comparing health and drug plans is easy. Click here to get started, or call 1-800-MEDICARE is here to help 24 hours a day, including weekends.

